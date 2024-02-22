ExlService (EXLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ExlService Price Performance
ExlService stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $35.94.
Institutional Trading of ExlService
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,015,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,932,000 after purchasing an additional 180,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 440.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,393,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,409 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,910,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,925,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 905,144 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on ExlService
ExlService Company Profile
ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ExlService
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.