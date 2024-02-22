ExlService (EXLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ExlService Price Performance

ExlService stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,015,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,932,000 after purchasing an additional 180,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 440.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,393,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,409 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,910,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,925,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 905,144 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

