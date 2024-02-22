Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Todd Nightingale Sells 50,708 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $815,891.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,064,989.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fastly Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $14.43 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $42,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fastly by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fastly by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,633 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,926 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

