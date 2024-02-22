Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Ronald W. Kisling Sells 12,235 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $196,861.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,724.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fastly Trading Down 2.8 %

Fastly stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Fastly by 1,420.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLY. Citigroup raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

