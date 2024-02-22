Financial Comparison: Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) & Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY)

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY – Get Free Report) and Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Engie Brasil Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Engie Brasil Energia pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Engie Brasil Energia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A Engie Brasil Energia $2.31 billion N/A $515.84 million $0.78 10.75

Volatility and Risk

Engie Brasil Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Engie Brasil Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% Engie Brasil Energia 29.80% 37.69% 8.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Enel Generación Chile and Engie Brasil Energia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Engie Brasil Energia 0 2 2 0 2.50

Summary

Engie Brasil Energia beats Enel Generación Chile on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 8,453.3 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines. In addition, it manufactures, wholesales, retails, operates, and maintains solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

