Financial Contrast: Lectra (LCTSF) & Its Competitors

Lectra (OTC:LCTSF – Get Free Report) is one of 432 publicly-traded companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lectra to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lectra and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lectra N/A N/A 42.09 Lectra Competitors $382.38 million $13.09 million 300.49

Lectra’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lectra. Lectra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lectra N/A N/A N/A Lectra Competitors -33.12% -35.26% -7.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lectra and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lectra 0 0 0 0 N/A Lectra Competitors 474 1735 3790 28 2.56

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 19.23%. Given Lectra’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lectra has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.4% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lectra pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lectra pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software – Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 74.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Lectra peers beat Lectra on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Lectra Company Profile

Lectra SA provides industrial intelligence solutions for fashion, automotive, and furniture markets. The company's solutions include software, automated cutting equipment, data, and related services, which enable customers to automate and optimize product design, development, and manufacture of garments, car seats and interiors, airbags, and sofas, as well as to digitalize their processes. It also offers technical maintenance, support, training, and consulting services; and sells consumables and parts. The company operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Lectra SA was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

