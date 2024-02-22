First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

First Bancorp of Indiana Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.63 million for the quarter.

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer loans, such as auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; mortgage and home equity loans; and current rates and secured deposits.

