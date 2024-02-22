First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives C$41.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares cut their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 32,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,250,338.95. Insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$40.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.87. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.86 and a 12 month high of C$41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

