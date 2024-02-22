First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTHI stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $22.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 68,733 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,263,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 48,524 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 111,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 61,702 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

