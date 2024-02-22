First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $213.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.68 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.