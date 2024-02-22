First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on February 29th

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

