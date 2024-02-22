Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $102.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FND. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.35.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FND

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity

NYSE:FND opened at $109.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.47. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $116.70.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 59,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,658,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,530,000 after purchasing an additional 300,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.