Fmr LLC Has $304.52 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,137,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356,733 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Capital One Financial worth $304,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 490,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,611,000 after acquiring an additional 50,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 38.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,582,000 after acquiring an additional 149,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $1,291,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $2,584,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.12.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

