Fmr LLC Has $330.16 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,638,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,960 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Atlassian worth $330,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $434,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $138,509,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $164,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlassian by 41.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,032,000 after buying an additional 866,979 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $204.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of -136.99 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.63, for a total transaction of $1,686,355.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,531,607.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 305,614 shares of company stock worth $67,580,531 in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

