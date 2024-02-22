Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $312,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Emerson Electric by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,286,000 after acquiring an additional 140,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.82. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $107.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

