Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to post earnings of $26.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FMX opened at $133.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $85.66 and a 12-month high of $143.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMX. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 44,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after acquiring an additional 366,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 77,073 shares during the period.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

