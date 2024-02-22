Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.45. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

