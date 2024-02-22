Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) PT Raised to $25.00

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $28.34.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $65.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.23 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.04% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

