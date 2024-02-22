Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1,402.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FOX by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

