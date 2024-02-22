Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDP. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE FDP opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

