Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of FDP opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

