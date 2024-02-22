FREYR Battery (FREY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect FREYR Battery to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FREYR Battery Price Performance

Shares of FREY opened at $1.69 on Thursday. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of FREYR Battery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.90 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 38.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

(Get Free Report)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.