FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
FRPH opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $52.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $564.92 million, a P/E ratio of 110.39 and a beta of 0.57.
In other FRP news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $48,251.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $48,251.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $31,127.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,353.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619 shares of company stock valued at $96,854 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
