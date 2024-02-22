FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of FIP stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $423.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.42. FTAI Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 392.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Further Reading

