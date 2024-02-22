FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 533.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $190.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.17 and a 1 year high of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

