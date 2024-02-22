FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Franklin Resources, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Resources in a report released on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.