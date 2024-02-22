FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Applied Materials, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $8.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.95. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Applied Materials stock opened at $190.33 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $206.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.77. The company has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

