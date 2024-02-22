FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Issued By B. Riley

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guess? in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now anticipates that the company will earn $2.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.74. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess?’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.52 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $24.68 on Thursday. Guess? has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43.

In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Guess? news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $27,979,500 in the last ninety days. 49.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth $1,778,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Guess? by 147.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,828,000 after buying an additional 822,089 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Guess? by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 836,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after buying an additional 35,066 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Guess? by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

