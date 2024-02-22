FY2024 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Reduced by Analyst

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

HR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.57%.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,084,000 after buying an additional 4,224,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,386,000 after purchasing an additional 425,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,342,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after buying an additional 585,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,405,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,974,000 after buying an additional 567,206 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Stories

