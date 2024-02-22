FY2024 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medtronic in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $5.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.16. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MDT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 10,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

