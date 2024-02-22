FY2024 EPS Estimates for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Reduced by Analyst

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Office Properties Income Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Office Properties Income Trust’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.78%.

Institutional Trading of Office Properties Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,146,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 69,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,276,000 after buying an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,395,000 after buying an additional 39,680 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 26.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 439,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,964,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after buying an additional 315,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 154 properties as of September 30, 2023, with approximately 20.7 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Featured Articles

