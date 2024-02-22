FY2024 EPS Estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Lowered by William Blair

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $7.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.68. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.69 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WST. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $356.20 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $303.79 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.60 and its 200-day moving average is $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,367,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $597,061,000 after purchasing an additional 578,796 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $215,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after buying an additional 359,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $88,227,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

