Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $42.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth approximately $11,568,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,647,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Galapagos by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth $5,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.27.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

