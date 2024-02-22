Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $42.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.
Institutional Trading of Galapagos
Galapagos Stock Performance
Shares of GLPG stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.27.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
Featured Stories
