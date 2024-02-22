Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of GLMD opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $650,160.00, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.87. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $8.85.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galmed Pharmaceuticals
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.