Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Garmin updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.40 EPS.
Garmin Price Performance
NYSE:GRMN opened at $133.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $137.87.
Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin
In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Garmin
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Garmin
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.