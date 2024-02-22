Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Garmin updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.40 EPS.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $133.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $137.87.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 297.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Garmin in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Garmin

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.