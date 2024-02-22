Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

NYSE GTES opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.54. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $14.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

In other news, CEO Ivo Jurek acquired 20,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,273.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ivo Jurek purchased 20,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $250,002.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,273.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil P. Simpkins purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 787.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

