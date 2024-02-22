Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded to “Overweight” by KeyCorp

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s previous close.

GTES has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

NYSE:GTES opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

In related news, Director Neil P. Simpkins bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ivo Jurek acquired 20,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $250,002.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,273.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil P. Simpkins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 787.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

