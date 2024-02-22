Gaurav Shah Sells 20,272 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,554,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

RCKT stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $32.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.