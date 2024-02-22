Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,421,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 924,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 14.23% of Genesis Energy worth $179,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,771,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after buying an additional 879,674 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 547.0% in the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 653,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 552,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 737.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 544,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 479,442 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,459,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,689,000 after buying an additional 453,990 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 2.08. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.31). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $774.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

View Our Latest Report on GEL

About Genesis Energy

(Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.