Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CFO Kevin C. Nash Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gentex stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $35.44.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after buying an additional 93,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $610,899,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,886,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

