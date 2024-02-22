Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and traded as high as $16.07. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 9,557 shares.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 35.70%.

Gibson Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.95.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

