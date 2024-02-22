Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,443,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.55% of Global Payments worth $166,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Shares of GPN opened at $132.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $141.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

