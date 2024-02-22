Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globus Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,014,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 58.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after acquiring an additional 233,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 747,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,580 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $6,156,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,449,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,962,000 after purchasing an additional 275,252 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

