GMS (GMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect GMS to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GMS to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Price Performance

GMS stock opened at $87.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.32. GMS has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $89.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GMS

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.