Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) vs. StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Head to Head Survey

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) and StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gogo and StarHub, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Gogo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 0 1 2 0 2.67 StarHub 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gogo presently has a consensus target price of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 85.74%. Given Gogo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gogo is more favorable than StarHub.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo 38.95% -263.04% 12.78% StarHub N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gogo and StarHub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gogo and StarHub’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $404.07 million 2.94 $92.06 million $1.19 7.75 StarHub N/A N/A N/A $0.21 3.81

Gogo has higher revenue and earnings than StarHub. StarHub is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gogo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Gogo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of StarHub shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Gogo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gogo beats StarHub on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogo

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. The company also offers interconnected voice over Internet protocol, and in-flight entertainment services; and voice and data services. In addition, its portfolio comprises of in-flight systems, in-flight services, aviation partner support, engineering, and design and development services; and production operations functions. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About StarHub

(Get Free Report)

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; information security and network security surveillance services. It also engages in computer systems integration, other professional, scientific, and technical activities; development and supply of data security products and components; provision of information security and network security surveillance services; sales of information technology security related products; distribution, sales, and servicing and rental of computer hardware, software, and related equipment, as well as provision of installation and maintenance services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Singapore. StarHub Ltd is a subsidiary of Asia Mobile Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.