Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) Trading Up 0.2%

Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.11 and last traded at $67.11. 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.97.
Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.11.
