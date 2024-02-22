Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Graco Stock Up 0.8 %

GGG stock opened at $88.70 on Thursday. Graco has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $89.35. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,183 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Graco by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Graco by 2,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.