Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) versus Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Public Storage and Great Ajax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 4 4 0 2.33 Great Ajax 0 2 1 0 2.33

Public Storage currently has a consensus target price of $293.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. Great Ajax has a consensus target price of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 100.30%. Given Great Ajax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Public Storage.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Public Storage has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Ajax has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Public Storage and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 45.46% 34.76% 11.15% Great Ajax N/A -2.20% -0.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Public Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Great Ajax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Public Storage pays out 110.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Ajax pays out -31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Public Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Storage and Great Ajax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $4.18 billion 12.14 $4.35 billion $10.91 26.45 Great Ajax -$12.61 million -10.74 -$15.01 million ($1.41) -3.50

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Public Storage beats Great Ajax on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

