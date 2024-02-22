Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin Sells 5,400 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total transaction of C$228,590.10.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$42.48 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1 year low of C$34.06 and a 1 year high of C$45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a current ratio of 25.47 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.28.

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.78.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

