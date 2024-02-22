Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 104.60 ($1.32), with a volume of 748442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.30 ($1.31).

Specifically, insider Harshitkumar (Hetal) Shah acquired 40,394 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £39,586.12 ($49,844.02). In related news, insider Alastair S. N. Murray purchased 40,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £39,200 ($49,357.84). Insiders bought 180,394 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Greencore Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. The stock has a market cap of £491.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,494.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.16.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

