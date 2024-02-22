Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $30.17. Approximately 378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

Guangdong Investment Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

